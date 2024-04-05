Anni Downs is spotlight at Blue Mountains Quilt Show

The Blue Mountains Quilt Show has built a reputation as one of the best events on the quilt show calendar.
The 2022 show, held following the COVID-19 lockdown, was overflowing with excitement and inspiration.
"With more than 130 quilts on display made by talented quilters in a variety of styles, we hope to create as much enjoyment and more this year," said Louise Stuart of the Blue Mountains Quilters.
The show will be held in the hall of Wycliffe Christian School, Rickard Road, Warrimoo from 10am-4pm from Friday, April 26 until Sunday, April 28. In addition to the quilts on display there will be numerous and diverse stallholders selling an array of sewing items from fabrics, specialty thread and patterns to handmade creations and vintage wares.
Anni Downs is this year's featured quilter. She is an internationally recognised designer of fabric, patterns and books under her design name, Hatched and Patched. Living and working in Bathurst, Anni owned the popular patchwork shop, The Home Patch, for 20 years. She recently closed its doors to pursue her love of designing to its fullest. Downs' uses a softer palette in her quilts and loves using hand-dyed wools, stitchery and other hand sewing techniques incorporating sayings and images creating a story and theme.
This years raffle quilt, Home in the Mountains, was designed by Anni Downs exclusively for the 2024 Blue Mountains Quilt Show. It was lovingly made by members of Blue Mountains Quilters and machine quilted by Karen Craig of Tanglewood Quilting.
Visitors can make a whole day of the show by enjoying light meals and Devonshire teas at the cafe, run by dedicated volunteers. Proceeds from the show are donated to Wimlah Women's Refuge as well as supporting local government high schools running textile and design courses.
For more details visit https://www.bluemountainsquilters.com/.
