Anni Downs is spotlight at Blue Mountains Quilt Show

Anni Downs is this year's featured quilter. She is an internationally recognised designer of fabric, patterns and books under her design name, Hatched and Patched. Living and working in Bathurst, Anni owned the popular patchwork shop, The Home Patch, for 20 years. She recently closed its doors to pursue her love of designing to its fullest. Downs' uses a softer palette in her quilts and loves using hand-dyed wools, stitchery and other hand sewing techniques incorporating sayings and images creating a story and theme.

