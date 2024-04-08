'Love always wins': A wedding day truly like no other in the Megalong Valley

They say you'll always remember your wedding day. In the case of Connor and Sarah Stanners, their big event in the Megalong Valley will undoubtedly never be forgotten.
The bridal party arrived at Dry Ridge Estate winery on Thursday, April 4. The heavy rain on Friday was annoying but they had fun inside.
Then came the news - a big chunk of the only access road had washed away overnight. Suppliers started ringing, saying they couldn't get to the wedding on Saturday, April 6: Caterers, hairdresser, make-up person, florist.
How would the guests get in? And, importantly, the celebrant?
Well, many of the guests showed great determination, hiking their way in through the bush.
Connor's great mate, Sam Lewis, was not going to miss the big day so he and his dad, Daniel, took off from near the Explorers Tree in Katoomba, taking two-and-a-half-hours to hike the eight kilometres or so.
Others parked near the Mermaids Cave on Shipley Road at Blackheath and followed a bush trail to the valley where guests who had cars collected them.
Two who followed this course were Harriet and DJ McCready from Mountain Culture Beer Co, where Connor works. Harriet told the Gazette it was "probably the coolest way we've ever arrived at a wedding".
Luckily, she added, they had sent the beer down early "so we had more than enough Mountain Culture and obviously lots of Dry Ridge wine".
Meanwhile, back at the winery, the bride, Sarah, said, "we are trying to make plan B work while also trying not to panic about being trapped in the valley".
In steps the Megalong Tearooms/Lot 101 team, with executive chef and co-owner Colin Barker whipping up a slap-up meal for 40-odd people. Sarah calls him and restaurant manager Vince "the biggest legends".
Connor's mum, Eva, does the hair and make-up. They pick wildflowers for the decorations. One of the guests records the whole ceremony on a smart phone so that those who didn't make it can watch live via Zoom.
Sarah recalled: "Let me tell you, walking down the aisle with continuous surprises of who walked in and crossed rivers was the best moment of my life."
The lack of a celebrant didn't stop the couple reading their vows and exchanging rings before a "pretend" stand-in, Connor's brother and best man. (The pair met with the real celebrant on Monday morning to make the whole thing official.)
Sarah said 50 per cent of the guests stayed the night "and managed to get through nearly 100 per cent of the alcohol - epic".
Sunday they all faced the problem of not only hangovers but how to get out.
Enter Gracey & Son earthmovers, said Dry Ridge owner, Emma MacMahon. "They came in and miraculously built a road on Saturday night. They did absolutely the best they could but it's so temporary - it isn't a tourist road."
The wedding guests and others stuck in the valley were then escorted out in two convoys.
"We get home at 9pm absolutely exhausted and trying to work out wtf just happened," said Sarah.
Connor gave a shout-out to "all their family and friends, but especially the Megalong Valley community for making the wedding happen despite the challenges that everyone faced".
Sarah added: "We realise all you need truly is love and good people and we love our people. To anyone that came to our wedding in whatever form, thank you. We appreciate you.
"Love wins always."
