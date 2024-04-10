Blue Mountains Gazette
Changes to trains, Jenolan Caves Road

By Jennie Curtin
April 10 2024 - 5:36pm
Buses are replacing trains between Springwood and Lithgow at night this week, from 9.30pm to 3.40am until Thursday, April 11.

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

