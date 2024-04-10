Changes to trains, Jenolan Caves Road

Buses are replacing trains between Springwood and Lithgow at night this week, from 9.30pm to 3.40am until Thursday, April 11.
The last train from the Blue Mountains leaves Mount Victoria at 21:01, arriving Central at 23:21.
The last train to the Blue Mountains leaves Central at 19:18, arriving Mount Victoria at 21:36.
Trains run between Springwood and Central, some to a changed timetable.
On the roads, changed traffic conditions have been extended for Jenolan Caves Road at Hampton.
Motorists are reminded of continued changed traffic conditions on the road between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road. The work, including essential culvert replacements, supports the ongoing Jenolan Caves road repair program.
Work will be carried out under a full road closure from 7am to 5pm on the following dates, weather permitting:
A detour will be in place via Oberon, Bathurst and Lithgow using Duckmaloi Road, O'Connell Road and the Great Western Highway in both directions. Please allow an extra one hour and 40 minutes of travel time during this closure.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
