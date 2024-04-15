Oarsome rowers: Blaxland High School students claim eight medals at championships

Blaxland High School students Viti Young and Emily Boyes have finished the rowing season with a combined eight medals from the NSW Combined High School (CHS) championships.
Viti and Emily both won two CHS gold medals at the championships held in Grafton - one in the 2km women's pairs and the other in the 2km under-17 women's doubles.
Not resting on their laurels, the pair followed up with a silver medal in the inter-regional quad scull as part of a team with two rowers from Grafton, while in the under-17 women's singles, Viti won silver and Emily bronze.
The rowers are not new to the CHS regatta having made a splash over the last two years by amassing a total of 12 medals. This takes commitment and tenacity - training before and after school, six days a week up to 15 hours per week.
The girls thanked their parents for their ongoing support, the early mornings training drop-offs and pick-ups and the travel to competitions. They also thanked Nepean Rowing Club coach Daniel Waddell, who they train with and who made the long drive to Grafton to support them.
Blaxland High School principal Emma Le Marquand thanked North Sydney Girls High School for generously transporting their boats to Grafton for the event. She said "the whole school is tremendously proud of these young women; not only their success, but also the team work, tenacity and the discipline they have demonstrated to their sport".
While the NSW Combined High School championships were held in February, Viti and Emily competed in the Ed Trickett Regatta at the Sydney International Regatta Centre in Penrith on April 13-14.
