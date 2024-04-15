Blue Mountains Gazette
Oarsome rowers: Blaxland High School students claim eight medals at championships

Updated April 15 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 1:04pm
Emily Boyes and Viti Young with trophies from the NSW Combined High Schools championships. Picture supplied
Emily Boyes and Viti Young with trophies from the NSW Combined High Schools championships. Picture supplied

Blaxland High School students Viti Young and Emily Boyes have finished the rowing season with a combined eight medals from the NSW Combined High School (CHS) championships.

