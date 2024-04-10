Blue Mountains Gazette
First pedestrians walk into and out of Megalong Valley

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 11 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 8:44am
UPDATE: The first residents have walked into and out of the Megalong Valley along a narrow strip of the road which has been fenced off by Blue Mountains council.

