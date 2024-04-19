Channelling divine Miss Bette

Following standing ovations across the globe including acclaimed seasons at the Sydney Opera House and in the USA, Australia's smash hit stage spectacular The Divine Miss Bette has been thrilling audiences all over the world.
Starring stage and screen star Catherine Alcorn, who is renowned as "a jewel in the crown of Australian theatre". Alcorn is accompanied by a fabulous live band and dancers, catapulting this critically acclaimed concert into a bawdy, brashexperience.
Go back to the Palace Theatre, New York 1973 with Bette Midler's early classics including Friends, In The Mood, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Do You Wanna Dance, The Rose and more.
At Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30pm. Tickets from www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or on 4780 5050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.