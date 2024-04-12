Gotta laugh at Pride in Prejudice

The Wharf Revue team is back at The Joan with 'Pride in Prejudice' from May 2-4.
Satirical content is up by 7 per cent, the average laughter quotient is indexed at 8.3 per cent over the forward estimates but the Wharf Revue defies the cost-of-living pressure by keeping the ticket price at the same level as last year! Take that, Phillip Lowe!
Yes, that's right: today's comedy at yesterday's prices! NO deposit, NO interest! *
With over 23 experience in the political satire space, Australia's most trusted revue-based practitioners continue the tradition with this year's hilarious offering: 'Pride in Prejudice'™.
With no jokes written by ChatGPT and no sketches outsourced to PWC. Completely gluten-free, suitable for the lactose intolerant and no animals were harmed during the production process.**
* 'Yesterday' and 'Today' do not necessarily reflect temporal reality - see in-store for details.
** Disclaimer: Reputations may be questioned, political careers damaged and some sacred cows slaughtered. Due to public demand, full-frontal nudity will not be included. Any similarity to public figures living or dead is entirely intentional.
"The Wharf Revue is now a national institution, and it just keeps on giving... A sea of hilarity" - Limelight Magazine
Created and written by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott. Performed by Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe and David Whitney with Michael Tyack
The Wharf Revue: Pride in Prejudice is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on May 2 and 3 at 7.30pm and May 4 at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets: Standard $75, Concession $70. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/the-wharf-revue-24/
