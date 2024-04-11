How to listen, how to ask

How to listen? Do you need a lesson in the art?
Forte Worthy left his school teaching job and hit the road on a mission to support people to listen to each other better.
He is now travelling Australia facilitating an embodied experience of being listened to with presence and is holding two workshops at The Inner Space in Katoomba on Sunday, April 14.
"I love the feeling of safety, depth and connection that arises from quality listening. The interesting thing is that I have been noticing, as I travel, that I have become more and more sensitive to this previous type of listening. My resolve is strong, to support healthy, respectful relationships where people are listened to and understood."
The Mindful Embodied Communication Experience consists of two three-hour workshops on one day.
The Art of Empathetic Listening: Cultivating Deeper Connections
Discover the power of empathetic listening techniques that foster deeper introspection for the speaker. Explore the transformative effects of refraining from fixing, advising, or shifting the focus to yourself when responding to someone's vulnerability.
Mastering Assertiveness: Effective Communication for Expressing Your Needs
Unlock the assertiveness formula and refine your ability to articulate your needs and desires. Enhance your intention to connect authentically, gaining clarity in your interactions and relationships.
$60 for one and $100 for both. Elevate your communication skills and enrich your relationships today.
Call on 0411 790 405 or email forteworthy@gmail.com.
