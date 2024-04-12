Leadership day for students

Katoomba High School prefects recently had the pleasure of hosting Year 6 school leaders from Katoomba, Katoomba North, Blackheath, Wentworth Falls and Leura Primary Schools for a fantastic day of mentoring.
The prefects led the group in a range of discussions, activities and games designed to develop their communication, leadership, problem solving and teamwork skills. All students worked wonderfully well together in their school groups and in mixed groups to explore issues and solutions and planning how to implement leadership initiatives in their school communities.
After lunch, the students were joined by special guest, Susan Templeman MP, who spoke with the students about leadership and facilitated some fantastic mentoring discussions about the initiatives each team was working on, which included things ranging from compost bins at school to multicultural days and raising funds to support our local refugee community.
Ms Templeman also spent time with the Katoomba High leadership team to discuss topics including the students' areas of focus and passion projects, generational challenges, how to respond to challenges, her experiences as a leader and a woman in Parliament. She also providing guidance and suggestions of support for school initiatives.
The students were very grateful to Ms Templeman for being so generous with her time and experience, and to KHS teachers Ms Jeffrey and Mr Boothroyd for organising the excellent day.
