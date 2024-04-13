Perrys Lookdown upgrades complete, but campsite remains closed

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has announced major upgrade to Perrys Lookdown in Blackheath is now complete, including a newly sealed road, but the site will not be available for camping.
The overhaul includes an upgrade of the day-use area, installation of new toilet facilities, upgraded parking facilities and improved tracks, and the establishment of a yarning circle.
The roads for Perrys Lookdown and Anvil Rock are now also sealed, providing better visitor access from Blackheath and reducing gravel and silt runoff into nearby swamps.
However, a NPWS spokesperson also told the Gazette that while the day area has been upgraded, the camping site will remain closed due to safety concerns.
"The old campsite has been closed since the 2019 fires and was restricted in capacity with some serious concerns around visitor safety given its proximity to cliff edges," the spokesperson said.
"Restrictions on camping and fires will also help protect the environment and reduce the risk of bushfires."
As part of the project a spotlighting survey was conducted with a thermal drone to assess nocturnal wildlife, measuring koala and microbat activity.
A NPWS ranger also oversaw wildlife safeguards such as retaining hollow-bearing trees, and Blue Mountains group The Random Meanderers provided a local perspective with survey work and environmental advice.
NPWS Upper Mountains Area Manager Will Batson said that to protect flora in the area, a diverse range of species including waratah, lomandra, banksia, and various orchid species were moved during the project.
"We're extremely pleased to have completed the road sealing component of this project as it will have a huge positive impact on emergency response efforts in Blue Mountains National Park," Mr Batson said.
"The autumn and winter months deliver great bushwalking weather, and we can't wait to welcome visitors back to Perrys Lookdown in coming months."
