Perrys Lookdown upgrades complete, but campsite remains closed

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 15 2024 - 11:03am, first published April 13 2024 - 12:30pm
The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has announced major upgrade to Perrys Lookdown in Blackheath is now complete, including a newly sealed road, but the site will not be available for camping.

