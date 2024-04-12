'Devastating' housing reforms

"The low- and mid-rise housing reforms being proposed by the NSW Government would have a devastating impact on the Blue Mountains," said Ms Annette Cam, President of the Blue Mountains Conservation Society.
"The nature of the area - characterful townships perched on a ridge line, surrounded by World Heritage National Parks - is not appropriate for the type of planning policy being forced on the Blue Mountains by the State government," she said.
The NSW Government is threatening to force a 'one-size-fits-all' low- and mid-rise housing policy onto councils in the greater Sydney/Newcastle/Wollongong area, including the Blue Mountains, with the aim of increasing new housing. This would effectively override existing key environmental provisions in the Blue Mountains Local Environmental Plan that protect both the bushland and the World Heritage Area.
The Society believes the proposal would encourage unsustainable and unsuitable medium density development throughout the Mountains that is already at high risk from bushfires and which has limited transport options.
"The Blue Mountains is not another suburb of Sydney," said Ms Cam. "It is imperative that the NSW Government recognises this and exempts the Blue Mountains from the housing reforms as currently proposed, in order to protect our unique environment including threatened communities such as Blue Mountains Swamps."
The Blue Mountains is not another suburb of Sydney,- Annette Cam, Conservation Society President
The Blue Mountains community has worked tirelessly, for over 20 years, to ensure the local environmental plan is tailored for the community, including strong environmental provisions. This ensures that any new development, including medium density, is sited appropriately, and built so heritage towns and natural environment are protected.
"A blanket approach like this is not going to address the housing problem," said Ms Cam. "New housing development needs to be strategic, environmentally sustainable and appropriate to the needs of the local area, and encourage housing diversity such as affordable and social housing.
"We find this proposal quite incomprehensible."
The society's submission to the NSW Government opposing the imposition of the policy in the Mountains can be found on its website at www.bluemountains.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.