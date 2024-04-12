Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Devastating' housing reforms

Updated April 15 2024 - 9:04am, first published April 12 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"The low- and mid-rise housing reforms being proposed by the NSW Government would have a devastating impact on the Blue Mountains," said Ms Annette Cam, President of the Blue Mountains Conservation Society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.