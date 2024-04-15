Road changes in Upper Mountains

The speed limit for all vehicles travelling near the end of Mount York Road at Mount Victoria has been reduced to 20 km/h for the safety of all road users.
Transport for NSW conducted a speed zone review of four kilometres of Mount York Road starting from the Mount York recreation precinct car park to 50 Mount York Road to determine if existing speed limits remained appropriate.
TfNSW regional director west, Alistair Lunn, said the review followed requests from Blue Mountains City Council and a member of the public, and concerns over the safety of families utilising the Mount York recreation area.
"Mount York Road carries relatively low traffic volumes but accesses the Mount York recreation precinct car park, meaning there are often a number of families, cyclists and pedestrians in the area," Mr Lunn said.
"Free camping is also permitted on the road verge for 250 metres from the car park and there are a number of residential developments within the review area that are not easily seen from the road."
Mr Lunn said the review assessed a number of factors including location, crash history, road environment, the number of access points, road usage, traffic mix and traffic volumes and recommended a 20 km/h shared zone near the car park for the safety of all road users.
"The 20 km/h shared zone will run for 350 metres starting from the Mount York Road terminus and then become a 60 km/h zone for 3.65 kilometres where there is less activity," Mr Lunn said.
The speed limit changes came into effect on Monday, April 15.
Motorists are also advised of changed traffic conditions on the Bells Line of Road at two sites either side of Kurrajong Heights.
The changes are necessary to enable work to stabilise slopes at this location. This maintenance work will improve safety for road users.
To minimise impact, work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday, and between 7am and 2pm on Saturday, weather permitting. No work will be performed on public holidays.
The Kurrajong Heights sites will also have nightshifts between 6pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday.
There will be lane closures on the Bells Line of Road near each slope. This includes traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h.
The Bells Line of Road will remain open while the work is done but long traffic queues may be experienced at times.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.