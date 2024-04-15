Blue Mountains Gazette
Road changes in Upper Mountains

April 15 2024 - 11:30am
The speed limit for all vehicles travelling near the end of Mount York Road at Mount Victoria has been reduced to 20 km/h for the safety of all road users.

