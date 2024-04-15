What's in a name? Thirteen new localities proposed for Blue Mountains National Park

The Blue Mountains National Park will include 13 new "locality" names under a proposal by the Geographical Names Board (GNB).
The NSW Surveyor-General, Narelle Underwood, said creating the "unique localities within the Blue Mountains National Park will make it easier to find locations and will address confusion caused by the discrepancy between the Blue Mountains National Park reserve and suburb boundaries".
The 13 new proposed localities are Narrow Neck, Jamison Valley, Ingar, Massif Ridge, Mount Portal, Blue Labyrinth, Kariwoga, Carmarthen, Tesselate Hill, Birrabang, Burramoko, Govetts and Rocklily Ridge.
The locality boundaries of Blackheath, Medlow Bath, Katoomba, Wentworth Falls, Hazelbrook, Linden, Woodford, Glenbrook, Megalong Valley, Mount Irvine, Mount Wilson, Mount Tomah, Mount Victoria, Bell and Leura will also be amended as part of the proposed changes.
"The proposal is to split the Blue Mountains National Park locality into more meaningful areas named after prominent features and to use existing locality names. The Blue Mountains National Park reserve will remain as it is," said Ms Underwood.
"Community consultation on the proposed names is an important step to make sure everyone has an opportunity to provide their feedback and ensures that each voice has a chance to contribute," she said.
While the GNB is seeking feedback to gauge community sentiment for the proposed names and amendments, suggestions for alternative names are not being sought at this time.
The Blue Mountains National Park is both a reserve name and a locality name, and the boundaries do not align which can be a source of confusion. The proposal is to change the locality only, and not the Blue Mountains National Park reserve name or boundary.
"This proposal by NPWS is designed to make things clearer, assigning addresses that are more specific and narrowing down locations within a larger reserve," said Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.
"The outcome will be beneficial when it comes to wayfinding in the Blue Mountains National Park, and I think we'd all welcome this enhanced safety measure. I strongly encourage members of our community to have their say on this proposal and take the opportunity to feel connected to this process."
Details of the proposal can be viewed and submissions lodged on the Geographical Names Board's website. Written submissions may be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.
The closing date for submissions is May 10, 2024.
New localities have already been created within the Blue Mountains National Park in the Wollondilly Local Government Area.
