Cielle Montgomery and James Church are four-time Golden Guitar award finalists, Montgomery Church, a blend of acoustic folk, Americana and bluegrass influences, grown and distilled in the Snowy Mountain ranges of NSW.
With their organic union of dobro, guitar and harmony vocals, this captivating duo and their band of brilliant musicians are breaking ground in the contemporary folk-country music scene.
They have toured far and wide and graced the stages of many iconic festivals including Tamworth, Nannup, Blue Mountains, Woodford and Americanafest in Nashville.
"Montgomery Church are like the Australian version of Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings but if Gillian was the daughter of Allison Krauss ... sitting on a porch, with tea not whiskey." - Fanny Lumsden (Golden Guitar and ARIA award winner)
In August 2021, Montgomery Church released their highly anticipated sophomore album, Where The Quiet Can Hide, produced by seven-time Grammy-nominated producer and engineer, Erick Jaskowiak. It the duo a string of accolades, including multiple Golden Guitar and Australian Folk award nominations, as well as national chart success with the album debuting at #3 on the ARIA Australian Country Album Charts and #2 on the Australian Independent Record Label Charts.
Montgomery Church play at Blackheath Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets and info at montgomerychurch.com.au.
