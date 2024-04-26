Blue Mountains Gazette
Montgomery Church

April 26 2024 - 1:23pm
Cielle Montgomery and James Church are four-time Golden Guitar award finalists, Montgomery Church, a blend of acoustic folk, Americana and bluegrass influences, grown and distilled in the Snowy Mountain ranges of NSW.

