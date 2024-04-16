Two queens collide in dramatic tale of power and intrigue

Witness a clash of queens as Mary Stuart and Elizabeth I navigate a perilous world of deceit and power struggles in Mary Stuart.
Mary, played by Glenbrook resident Rebecca Fletcher, finds herself imprisoned in England, pitting her against the threatened Queen Elizabeth I, portrayed by Nicole Smith.
Directed by another Glenbrook resident, Heather McGreal, the gripping production by Henry Lawson Theatre delves into a grey area of morality, challenging audiences to explore the complexities of leadership and loyalty.
At a different time, the cousins could have been allies. Friends. But history took them down another path, and it is a world where deceitful men rule, plot and fight to maintain their power.
Now, Elizabeth has to decide whether to set Mary free or sentence her cousin to death.
McGreal has taken her love of costuming, directing, and historical tales, combining the three and using a simple set while creating era-appropriate costuming in a palette of greys.
"I hope they (audiences) will feel the emotions, fear, anger, regret, that orbit the entire show," she said. "I hope they will understand that this play exists in an area of grey where every day is a fight for your life, and right and wrong are not as clear as we would want."
Fletcher shared her excitement about portraying Mary Stuart: "It's a privilege to step into the shoes of such a strong and fascinating character. Mary's story is one of resilience and determination, and I am honoured to bring her journey to the stage."
Power, betrayal, and passion collide in this play written by Australian author Kate Mulvaney (Jasper Jones, Playing Beatie Bow).
Mary Stuart's season at the Henry Lawson Theatre at 144 Henry Lawson Avenue, Werrington County, runs from April 19-27. For performance times and bookings visit: hltheatre.com.au.
