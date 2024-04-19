Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Glenbrook athlete outruns Olympian for record-breaking win at track championships

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated April 19 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the Blue Mountains Gazette last spoke to athlete Luke Boyes he was 13 years old, and had just placed fourth in a track event at the Australian Little Athletics Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.