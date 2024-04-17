Compassionate Communities event held in Springwood

A community event held in Springwood on Friday, May 3, will focus on building a Compassionate Community in the Blue Mountains.
The event is hosted by Wentworth Healthcare, provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network.
Compassionate Communities is a globally recognised approach that recognises the power of community in the care of people, families and carers through ageing, illness, caregiving, dying, death and grief.
One of the principles of Compassionate Communities is that older people with strong connections have improved physical and mental health compared to those who are socially isolated and experiencing loneliness.
Wentworth Healthcare established this approach initially in the Blue Mountains as part of improving informal supports for end-of-life care and expanded to the Hawkesbury area for older people identified as being socially isolated and lonely.
Kate Tye, Executive Manager Primary Care Development at Wentworth Healthcare, said the importance of social connections and the need to belong has been studied and researched many times.
"Our very evolution as a species relied upon our ancestors working together as a community. Yet, in this ever-increasingly digitally connected world, some people are finding themselves more isolated than ever before," said Ms Tye.
"This innovative approach utilises an asset-based community development approach building on the strengths in the community to implement sustainable strategies and interventions for people experiencing, or at risk of, mental and physical health conditions associated with social isolation or loneliness," she said.
Older people, and organisations who offer services for older people, in the Blue Mountains are invited to attend the event. Morning tea and lunch will be provided.
The Blue Mountains Compassionate Community event is on Friday, May 3 from 10am-2pm at Springwood Sports Club, 83 Macquarie Road, Springwood. Register by May 1 by visiting nbmphn.com.au/CommunityProgram or calling Wentworth Healthcare on 4708 8100.
