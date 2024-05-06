Peasant prince to Mao's last dancer

The extraordinary true story of acclaimed ballet dancer, Li Cunxin, returns to The Joan for a limited time this month.
Based on the children's picture book of Cunxin's best-selling memoir, Mao's Last Dancer, The Peasant Prince follows the journey of 10-year-old Li from bitter poverty in northern China to his stardom in the West.
Renowned for their hit adaptations of children's books including Diary of A Wombat, Possum Magic and Hitler's Daughter, the team from Monkey Baa Theatre Company is delighted to present a remount of their multi award-winning production of The Peasant Prince live on stage, for the first time since its premiere in 2016.
A spellbinding tale that transcends and resonates across generations, it is an inspirational story of courage and determination.
Enhance the theatrical experience with a show and workshop package, including a 1.5-hour interactive post-show drama workshop. Led by one of Q Theatre's drama teachers, participants will learn to create their own unique characters and bring their dreams to life, just like Li does in the show.
The Peasant Prince is suitable for ages seven up and their families. It plays at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 11, at 10am (followed by workshop 11.30am-1pm). Tickets: standard $25, family of four $90, show and workshop $35. Bookings at https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/the-peasant-prince/
Accessibility: A visual story will be available from The Joan's website closer to the day to accompany this performance. The theatre is equipped with space for wheelchairs.
