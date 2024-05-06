Blue Mountains Gazette
Peasant prince to Mao's last dancer

Updated May 6 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 11:00am
The extraordinary true story of acclaimed ballet dancer, Li Cunxin, returns to The Joan for a limited time this month.

