Phoenix Choir's French afternoon

Song Company core artist, Susannah Lawergren, has a busy freelance life around Sydney and Australia, performing art song, opera, oratorio and contemporary music.
With a reputation as a "beautifully clear soprano" and for "stunning vocal expression", she works with the leading ensembles in Australia, has also recorded with Hyperion and appeared many times on ABC Classic FM and Fine Music FM.
And now Lawergren is performing with Phoenix Choir at their upcoming concert on April 27. Musical director, Amy Moore, is delighted that her good friend can join Phoenix for their concert of French music.
"Our main work is the Poulenc Gloria, with its hauntingly brilliant soprano solos," said Moore "and I knew, at once, that Susannah would be just perfect for this."
You suspect that accomplished soprano Moore would herself have loved to sing these solos but at Phoenix Choir she is the conductor.
In addition to the Gloria by Francis Poulenc, Moore has put together a varied program of French music ranging from baudy Renaissance madrigals to Romantic and 20th century chansons and finishing with the much-loved Cantique de Jean Racine by Gabriel Fauré.
Phoenix Choir perform at 3pm on Saturday, April 27, at Wentworth Falls School of Arts and at 3pm on Sunday, April 28, at Hoskins Uniting Church, Lithgow. Tickets at phoenixchoir.org.au/tickets or at the door.
