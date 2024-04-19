Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Phoenix Choir's French afternoon

April 19 2024 - 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Song Company core artist, Susannah Lawergren, has a busy freelance life around Sydney and Australia, performing art song, opera, oratorio and contemporary music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.