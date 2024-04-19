Strangely emotional album

Fusion Boutique presents Dave Graney and Clare Moore live in concert at the Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel, on Saturday, May 4
The prolific alt artists will unveil their new album, (strangely)(emotional).
Graney and Moore have in recent years been swinging between song focused studio albums (like this one) and more band focused rock albums, (like their previous set in A Mistly).
(Strangely)(emotional) is so carefully titled because that's the age we live in. A person has to be sure and careful of their words. It's a sensitive area, the world, in 2024. Even though it is also brutal, viral and violent all at once. (The ground we walk upon is contested and just holding together with surface tension). So the words are quarantined from each other, in parentheses so as not to be qualifying or commenting on the other.
The sounds on the album come from vintage drum machines, electric (six and 12 string) and acoustic (nylon and steel string) guitars, pedal steel, harp, harmonica, electric piano, drums, vibes, marimba, mellotron and tenor and soprano sax.
The words are rich, playful and very personal. Dave Graney is a proud Creative Creep.
(Strangely)(emotional) comes after a year where Graney and Moore toured the country to joy and acclaim with their 90s band Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes. This album was cooking away in the background all the while.
It's a Dave Graney and Clare Moore album. They've always done their own thing. This time, it's (strangely)(emotional).
"As I have said many times nobody else is making music like this. A combination of the familiar tropes of rock and pop intermingled with literary lyrical explorations, jazz elements, ambient sounds, and a degree of abstraction masking astute commentary on the state of the world today. There are more ideas in these 15 songs than most artists achieve in their careers". - Bob Osborne - Different Noises, Salford UK
"The new album '( strangely) ( emotional)' is out in April. All I can say is get in." - Mark Cornwall author and musician
Songwriter and performer Graney and multi-instrumentalist Moore were in the Moodists from 1978 to 1986. Then the White Buffaloes/Coral Snakes 1987-1997. Then the Royal Dave Graney Show and Lurid Yellow Mist to the mistLY. They have also been involved in several feature film soundtracks.
Graney and Moore will be performing as a trio with Greg Thorsby on bass on Saturday, May 4, at 7pm. Tickets $35-$40 pre-sale/$40-$45 at door. The Baroque Room is at 15 Katoomba St, Katoomba. Entry via the Carrington Hotel driveway. See www.fusionboutique.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.