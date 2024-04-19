Strangely emotional album

(Strangely)(emotional) is so carefully titled because that's the age we live in. A person has to be sure and careful of their words. It's a sensitive area, the world, in 2024. Even though it is also brutal, viral and violent all at once. (The ground we walk upon is contested and just holding together with surface tension). So the words are quarantined from each other, in parentheses so as not to be qualifying or commenting on the other.