'Strong supporter' of a new hospital: Health district's new boss

A new Blue Mountains hospital has inched a step closer to reality with the clinical services plan (CSP) handed to the NSW Health Department for a business case to be developed.
The chief executive of the health area, Lee Gregory, has told the Gazette he is a strong supporter of plans for a new hospital, as is the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District which he has headed since last September.
Mr Gregory said the CSP has been produced after extensive collaboration with the hospital's medical experts.
"I think the CSP for us is quite a milestone for the hospital. All the consultation brought a really good outcome and I think it was really good co-operation."
Although he conceded there were "bumps" along the way as various groups battled for the services they want in a new hospital.
The district held 27 consultations in developing the plan, including five with staff from Blue Mountains and Springwood hospitals and Katoomba and Lawson community health centres, three executive sessions, nine community sessions, eight consultations with clinicians and consultations with NSW Pathology and Blue Mountains City Council.
"The CSP now goes to the [Health] Ministry for endorsement and review," Mr Gregory said. "[It will} inform the business case for the new hospital."
Mr Gregory said no site had been selected for a new hospital and he was unable to even name which areas are being considered but said the health district was working with Health Infrastructure to find the best location.
The NSW government allocated $25 million to the hospital in its last budget, for repairs and for planning for a new facility. Mr Gregory said "the bulk will go to the refurbishment and upgrades" at the existing hospital.
"There are urgent things, such as the roof [but] we are looking at extensions of existing services ... seeing if we do some enhancement to outpatients and the emergency department. It's still early stages."
Mr Gregory, who has spent decades in health administration including as acting chief executive for Northern Sydney Local Health District and general manager for Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Health Service, has made several visits to Katoomba hospital to walk around the premises and meet staff.
What impressed him was "the passion of the staff for the work that they do in what is not the ideal infrastructure", he said, referring to conditions in the 100-year-old hospital.
Katoomba hospital's general manager, Lynette Day, is currently on secondment to Nepean Hospital and acting in the role is Naomi Jensen, former director of nursing at Blue Mountains hospital, who has "strong connections with the staff", Mr Gregory said.
NBMLHD said there will be future opportunities for further consultation throughout the hospital planning process and a lead design team for the project will be appointed later this year.
