Pirates of Penzance returns to the Blue Mountains stage

The Pirates of Penzance tells the story of Frederic, who having reached the age of 21 is about to be released from his apprenticeship with a group of benevolent pirates. He meets the beautiful Mabel, daughter of a Major-General and falls instantly in love with her, however it's not all smooth sailing for the young lovers. Frederic has a problem - he was born in a leap year, on February 29 to be exact, so technically he only has a birthday every four years. His indenture papers state that he must remain apprenticed to the pirates until his 21st birthday, so poor Frederic cannot be released for another 63 years. Mabel faithfully agrees to wait for him, and the show goes on, with Frederic desperately trying to solve his dilemma.