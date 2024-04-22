Traffic lights at Springwood roundabouts considered to fix congestion

Traffic lights at the roundabouts connecting Springwood and Winmalee are being considered by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) as a way to manage the area's traffic congestion issues.
The idea is one of several short-term suggestions to improve traffic flow between Hawkesbury and Macquarie Roads.
Other options being considered include a slip lane connecting Hawkesbury Road to the Great Western Highway off ramp, and increased roundabout size.
Blue Mountains State MP Trish Doyle told the Gazette: "Seed funding to explore the many short-term options of dealing with frustrating traffic problems along [these] roads is being used to look at suggestions for slip lanes, traffic lights to favour peak hour traffic and widening roundabouts, to name a few.
"The aim is to enable existing traffic congestion to flow more efficiently."
The two roundabouts connecting these roads form a hotbed for traffic jams, with westbound congestion on Macquarie Road sometimes becoming a safety concern.
Ward 3 Councillor Daniel Myles said: "For years, afternoon traffic [on Macquarie Road] has tailed back down the highway while cars and trucks roar by at 80 kilometres per hour. Long traffic jams occur in the morning out of Winmalee as well."
An issue with a history, traffic studies were announced for Springwood and Katoomba shortly before the 2015 state election by then-Blue Mountains MP, Roza Sage. Funding was secured in December 2017 for studies to be completed months later, but by mid-2020 plans had seemingly stalled.
Cr Myles said that today, "the planets are aligning" for progress towards solving the traffic issues.
"Through my advocacy behind the scenes, the Prime Minister's Western Sydney Transport Infrastructure Panel is also looking at Springwood's traffic problems," he said.
"And local State and Federal MPs Trish Doyle and Susan Templeman have also previously expressed a desire to see these traffic issues resolved.
"I understand that TfNSW has progressed some way since they conducted traffic modelling on Hawkesbury Road last year... the time is right for TfNSW to lay out their ideas."
While it's been a long road for Springwood's traffic woes, high-level planning is underway and community consultation is on the horizon.
"For many long years - since the previous government made a commitment to investigating congestion, then did nothing, I have advocated for solutions," Ms Doyle said.
"My job now that we are in government is to secure release of further funding for long-term work. I will continue working with locals, and relevant agencies, to finally see congestion ease. We will get there."
The Gazette reached out to TfNSW for further details on plans and a timeline.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said: "Following consultation with council, Transport has identified a number of potential options for improving the traffic flow at this site and is carrying out detailed modelling to further inform and develop those options.
"Once the options are better understood, Transport will consult with Council and the community on a preferred option and seek funding to carry out traffic improvements."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.