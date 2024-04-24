'Working hard to assess the damage': NPWS gives update on track closures

A 40 metre section of the Golden Stairs walking track in Katoomba is among the worst hit following heavy storms in April.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has given an update on the walking tracks affected by landslides and rockfalls following the April 5 downpour.
"At Golden Stairs a landslide has destroyed a 40m section of track leaving an extremely dangerous fall hazard," said NPWS Blue Mountains Branch Director, David Crust.
"Coupled with the closure of Federal Pass west of Scenic World, which was subject to a rockfall earlier in the year, visitors cannot currently access Ruined Castle or Mount Solitary from Narrow Neck and Katoomba."
Damage assessments by the NPWS are ongoing with geotechnical assessments underway for some sections of track.
Closures in the Upper Mountains include Fern Bower, Golden Stairs and Federal Pass between Scenic World and Ruined Castle. Due to the extent of damage, some of these tracks may remain closed for an extended period.
There are also several areas of minor damage along other tracks that remain open and visitors are encouraged to be prepared for changed track conditions including areas of extra mud and water on the track surface.
The Grand Cliff Top Walk is open but with several small detours around small landslips. The majority of tracks around Blackheath remain open.
Visitors are reminded not to use closed tracks, to follow signposted detours and to check for the latest information and safety advice on the NPWS alerts webpage.
"NPWS is working hard to assess the damage and repair tracks as soon as possible and closed areas will be re-opened once repairs can be carried out and it is safe to do so," said Mr Crust.
