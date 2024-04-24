Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Plaque unveiled to mark a Blue Mountains woman

April 24 2024 - 12:00pm
A Blue Plaque has been unveiled in Wentworth Falls to celebrate the remarkable life of Beryl Mary McLaughlin and recognise her legacy as an architect and enthusiastic amateur historian.

