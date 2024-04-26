Blue Mountains Gazette
'I want to be that inspiration': Two sports, two medals, and two dreams for Olivia Harris

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated April 26 2024 - 1:54pm, first published 10:00am
Glenbrook athlete Olivia Harris is cementing herself as a double-threat to be reckoned with in competitive sports, once again securing medals in both rowing and netball at National events this year.









