Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sparrows Unity Cup puts spotlight on female footballers

Updated April 24 2024 - 4:29pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wentworth Falls Football Club (WFFC) will launch a new initiative during Female Football Week when the inaugural Sparrows Unity Cup kicks off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.