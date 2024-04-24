Blue Mountains Gazette
Music classes for toddlers

April 24 2024 - 10:24am
Nikki Noodle offers music classes that are fun, dynamic and full of learning for toddlers and their parents or carers. Classes are held at The Inner Space, North Katoomba on Tuesdays at 10am and 3pm. Bookings for Term 2 are now open, with classes kicking off on Tuesday, April 30. Each class runs for an hour and the group is mixed ages so everyone is welcome.

