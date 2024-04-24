Music classes for toddlers

Nikki Noodle offers music classes that are fun, dynamic and full of learning for toddlers and their parents or carers. Classes are held at The Inner Space, North Katoomba on Tuesdays at 10am and 3pm. Bookings for Term 2 are now open, with classes kicking off on Tuesday, April 30. Each class runs for an hour and the group is mixed ages so everyone is welcome.
Nikki offers a trial package, a term bundle or casual classes. Bookings are essential as spaces are limited. Head to her website to find out more and book your spot at www.thisisnikkinoodle.com
