Australian Beach Boys tribute

We're pickin' up good vibrations because The Australian Beach Boys Show is headed to Blue Mountains Theatre on May 8.
Escape the cold and come surf some vocal waves with a performance that delivers the 'real' Beach Boys experience - complete with striped shirts, Hawaiian flowers and replica instruments - in a show with live four-part vocal harmonies and the finamous wall of sound.
Featuring songs such as, Surfin; USA, Barbara-Ann, Wouldn't It Be Nice, Help Me Rhonda, Surfin' Safari, Kokomo, California Girls and I Get Around, just to name a few.
You'll be hanging five with these guys as tickets are only $25 and included a complimentary morning tea so grab yours now at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or contact the box office on 4780 5050 - just don't forget your Hawaiian shirt.
