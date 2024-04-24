Springwood East Timor Support Group marks 25 years of trivia fundraisers

They know Blue Mountains residents are smart but they also know they are extremely generous in their response to genuine need.
That is the view of the Springwood East Timor Support Group which has benefitted from these characteristics for the last 25 years.
The group is about to conduct its 25th consecutive annual trivia night to raise funds for Timor Leste, one of the poorest countries in the world and Australia's nearest neighbour.
Held in mid-May, the trivia night has always enjoyed enthusiastic support from local businesses and individuals willing to donate prizes to the cause. All funds raised go toward educational and health related ventures and programs in Timor.
Commencing at the old "SAD Club" in Lawson Road, Springwood in 2000 the event has been held at Springwood High School, Springwood Sports Club and more recently at St Thomas Aquinas School hall. Whatever the venue, there has been regular following of enthusiastic and generous participants who look out for the date to be announced each year.
The 2024 event will be held on Saturday, May 18 at St Thomas Aquinas School Hall on Hawkesbury Road, with entry from 7pm. Tables are for groups of eight or 10. Cost is $20 per person which will be collected on the night. A raffle will also be drawn on the night with many great prizes. For bookings call 0425 209 840.
