Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The Schwartz empire expands with Leura purchase

April 24 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owner of Leura's Fairmont resort, Dr Jerry Schwartz, has expanded his property empire, buying the nearby Leura Gardens Resort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.