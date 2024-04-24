'It was so special to have the little ones involved': Springwood aged care residents mark Anzac Day

A special Anzac Day Commemoration Service held at Uniting Springwood aged care home saw preschoolers join elderly residents, Uniting staff and church members, ex-servicemen and women, local politicians and community members to celebrate and remember our fallen soldiers.
The special event was headlined by the NSW Police Band and featured heartfelt speeches, prayers and poems concluding with the laying of the wreaths by residents, children from Uniting Springwood Kids Care Early Learning Centre, Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman and then the laying of the poppies, knitted by the residents themselves, by everyone.
Uniting Head of Seniors Services Sydney West, Gerard Hyde, said the celebrations were amazing and a reflection of the local community spirit.
"The intergenerational aspect and integration of the whole community really shone through. The thought and preparation by the staff that went into this event was just wonderful," said Mr Hyde.
Fay Wheatley, OAM and Ex-Service Women's Association, along with her grandson Brady, was proud to be a part of the special celebrations.
"It was absolutely overwhelming, it was so special to have the little ones involved and I loved that my grandson was also made to be a part of it all. It's so important for the young ones to appreciate and understand what our fallen soldiers did for Australia," said Mrs Wheatley.
Uniting Early Learning Area Manager Anne Desira agreed with Fay on the importance of involving children in the commemorative service.
"It's such an important part of our history and if we don't involve our young people in these services, then it will be lost to us as part of our culture," she said.
NSW Police Band Assistant Musical Director, Gareth Lewis, said they were honoured to be part of such a special celebration. "It was our absolute pleasure to be asked to perform at today's service. It is really important for us to help the community remember what has built our nation."
The residents completed the celebrations with a special lunch, including pies and Anzac cookies all baked by themselves.
