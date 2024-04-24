Blue Mountains Gazette
'It was so special to have the little ones involved': Springwood aged care residents mark Anzac Day

Updated April 24 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
A special Anzac Day Commemoration Service held at Uniting Springwood aged care home saw preschoolers join elderly residents, Uniting staff and church members, ex-servicemen and women, local politicians and community members to celebrate and remember our fallen soldiers.

