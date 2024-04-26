Landslip repair work underway at Mitchells Pass, Glenbrook

Mitchells Pass at Glenbrook remains closed to pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles - with one lane access open to Mitchells Pass residents only - as Blue Mountains City Council finalises plans for reconstruction work following a recent landslip.
Since the April 5 storms, preventive and risk management work has allowed essential access for residents of Mitchells Pass.
"Following the landslip, preventative maintenance and pipe clearing have been completed," said Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill.
"The drainage in this area is a main collection point of the sediment and water that comes from the highway and local roads. Council has completed clearing a pipe further downstream as risk control measure to ensure no further overflows affect the landslip," he said.
"Geotechnicians have attended the site and submitted their recommendations for reconstruction works, which include the repair of road pavement and stabilisation works for the slip."
Council is submitting a funding request for the reconstruction works under the Natural Disaster Relief Funding administered by TfNSW, who need to approve the works.
"Sydney Water will also need to complete the bypass of the sewerage line prior to the commencement of this reconstruction work," said the mayor.
"Council project managers have met with Sydney Water to agree on scope of works and are anticipating the confirmation of a construction date from Sydney Water in coming days.
"I would like to thank the community, especially the residents of Mitchells Pass for their patience while we work to quickly repair the damage caused by the landslip.
"Opening one lane to Mitchells Pass residents allows local access while we work on a permanent solution. In the meantime, the site is being monitored by council with regular inspections for movement of site."
A natural disaster was declared in the Blue Mountains and Lithgow council areas after an extreme wet weather event on April 5, which saw more than 200mm of rain fall across the Blue Mountains and Greater Sydney.
Other sites affected by the April 5 flooding included Megalong Road, Megalong Valley (partially closed); Railway Pde, Leura (partially closed); Kanimbla Drive, Blackheath (now open), as well as slips at Echo Point and Glenbrook Oval. Significant damage also occurred at Lapstone Tunnel and Leura Culvert, Cliff Drive, Leura and to 10 council buildings.
