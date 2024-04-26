Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Landslip repair work underway at Mitchells Pass, Glenbrook

April 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The landslip at Mitchells Pass, Glenbrook. Picture supplied
The landslip at Mitchells Pass, Glenbrook. Picture supplied

Mitchells Pass at Glenbrook remains closed to pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles - with one lane access open to Mitchells Pass residents only - as Blue Mountains City Council finalises plans for reconstruction work following a recent landslip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.