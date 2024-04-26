Death by Chocolate blends murder mystery with scathing satire in 1980s setting

This May, Richmond Players presents Death by Chocolate, a play which combines all the elements of classic murder mysteries with scathing satires of the 80s health crazes, technology and fashion.
Members of the newly renovated Meadowbrook Health Resort are dropping like flies, including famed chef Edith Chiles.
On the eve of the grand re-opening of the resort this is not the best advertisement so it's up to John Stone (Joel Baltaks of North Richmond), the manager, to find the cause - and the murderer.
The clues point to a sinister box of chocolates, and the suspects include all the outlandish characters working for the resort.
Could it be Lady Riverdale (Emma Taite of Cranebrook), owner of the resort, and a woman with dark secrets or Ralph Deadwood (Martin Crew of North Richmond), gym instructor and all-around cad? Dick Simmering (James McLanders of Glenmore Park), the aerobics instructor? What about Anne (Lisa Hardwidge, Glenmore Park), the panic-stricken nurse? Or could it be Sweet Pea Meadowbrook (Anthea Brown, Norwest), the grieving daughter of the recently deceased founder of the resort?
The cast also features Blue Mountains actors Michael Niccol (as Alfred Mellox) and Woodford's Sally Winsor (as Edith Chiles).
Director Penny Johnson of Norwest said she chose the show to make her directorial debut as it was the same show she made her debut in community theatre.
"I had such fond memories of the show so when I had the chance to direct my first show with Richmond Players, I naturally went for this play," she said.
"It's such a fun story, full of one-liners that will make you groan and characters that range from sweet to very salty.
"I really hope that the audiences enjoy the fun and naturally try to work out who is the bad guy. You'll never look at a box of chocolates the same way again."
Details: Performances run on Saturdays, 2pm and 7.30pm on May 4, 11, 18 and 25, at the Richmond School of Arts, West Market St, Richmond. Ticket Prices: Concessios) (Seniors/Pensioners/Students): $30. Adult (Standard): $35 (Plus 50c ticket fee). Depending on availability there may be some tickets still available at the door.
Book online at www.richmondplayers.com.au or at https://www.trybooking.com/CMQME
