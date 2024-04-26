Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Death by Chocolate blends murder mystery with scathing satire in 1980s setting

Updated April 26 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Niccol as Alfred Mellox and Joel Baltaks as John Stone. Picture by Penny Johnson
Michael Niccol as Alfred Mellox and Joel Baltaks as John Stone. Picture by Penny Johnson

This May, Richmond Players presents Death by Chocolate, a play which combines all the elements of classic murder mysteries with scathing satires of the 80s health crazes, technology and fashion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.