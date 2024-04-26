'One of the most remarkable sights in Australia': Insight into library's Tasman Map

The Blue Mountains Historical Society will hold its next public meeting and talk at 10.30 am on Saturday, May 4 at the History Research Rooms at 99 Blaxland Road, Wentworth Falls.
Guest speaker, Ian Burnet, will share the story of the Tasman Map.
"Growing up in Sydney I visited the city's Mitchell Library as a student in the 1950s. My memories are of a large and impressive reading room, but I must confess that I paid little attention to how I arrived in the reading room after passing through the front entrance," he said.
"I now realise that to do so, I had to traverse one of the most remarkable sights in Australia: a mosaic of the Bonaparte Tasman map in the vestibule."
Mr Burnet brings alive the map and its significance to the history of Australia. He has spent 30 years, living, working and travelling in Indonesia and is fascinated by the diverse history and culture of the archipelago.
Come along on 4 May 2024 as Ian Burnet shares his story of the map which defined Australia. Tea and coffee are available for $5 from 10am. Entry to the talk is free to members, $5 for non-members.
