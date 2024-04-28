Darling Causeway traffic changes

There will be changed traffic conditions on sections of the Darling Causeway for road maintenance from Monday, Apri 239l.
The essential work between Mount Victoria and Bell will provide a smoother road surface and improve safety for all road users.
Work hours will be 6am to 6pm from Monday to Friday and work will take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Changed traffic conditions including lane closures, traffic control and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
