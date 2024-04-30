'Show and tell' event dispels myths about electric vehicles

Parents for Climate hosted an electric vehicle show and tell event at RoseyRavelston Books in Lawson.
Held on April 20, local people brought their electric vehicles to display, including electric cars such as Teslas, BYDs, a Hyundai Ioniq, a Fiat 500 EV, an MG, and a Nissan Leaf. There was also a cargo e-bike.
About 60 people attended with event, with some travelling from Sydney especially for the occasion. Attendees gathered and discussed the vehicles on display before heading inside to hear from guest speakers who talked about the challenges and opportunities within the energy transition.
The panel - including environmental campaigner Jon Dee, Shani Tager (350 Australia), Evan Beaver (Charge Team), and Dr Declan Kuch (Western Sydney University) - answered a range of questions from "but aren't they too expensive?" to "won't I run out of charge on long trips?".
"The event was so interesting. I already wanted an electric vehicle but it was so great to get all the myths about 'why not' dispelled," said attendee Sheila Annis.
Event organiser and co-leader of Parents for Climate - Blue Mountains, Dr Liora Ballin, said: "We have created a practical event for people to engage with electric vehicles. We are enabling more serious conversations in our community about the climate crisis and our collective response to it. We know that buying electric vehicles isn't enough on its own. We need an equitable and just energy transition to ensure a safe climate for our kids."
Dr Declan Kuch, sociologist and energy technologies researcher, spoke at the event and said: "Private electric vehicles are an exciting development but they come with costs we need to talk openly about. Drivers should recognise the privileges they have compared to other road users; consider sharing access to the car when not in use; and push the federal government to enact standards so the car batteries can help the grid when needed."
Sustainability expert Jon Dee also spoke at the event, saying "there has been a lot of misinformation in Australia about electric cars".
"As a result, people are only just starting to become aware of how much money you can save on petrol, running costs, maintenance and repairs. If you use solar power to charge your electric car, the savings increase even more. And cheaper electric cars are finally coming on the market that are making it easier for people to make the switch to these non-polluting cars."
Another speaker, Evan Beaver from Charge Team, added: "We need to make some adjustments to transition to electric transport, but they are small adjustments. Electric vehicles won't break the grid, and might actually make it stronger and cleaner."
At the event, climate justice campaigner Shani Tager said: "Electric vehicles have such an important role to play in cutting Australia's greenhouse gas emissions. Every bit of emissions that we can avoid matters, particularly to the most vulnerable in our community who are feeling the impacts of climate change way more than others."
The next electric vehicle show and tell will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 10am-12noon at RoseyRavelston Books, 1 Badgery Cres, Lawson. If you have any kind of electric vehicle and would like to participate in the event, contact bluemountains@ap4ca.org.
