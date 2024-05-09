Glenbrook Players bring new Sherlock Holmes mystery to the stage

Local playwright Mitchell Rist's new play, produced for the first time by the Glenbrook Players, begins on a dark and foggy London night.
Famous archaeologist, George Gammell Angell, waits for a cab, and is suddenly accosted and overwhelmed by a mysterious robed figure. He falls dead before the horrified Dr John Watson and Sherlock Holmes can come to his aid. George Angell is beyond help, the mystery figure has disappeared, and the game is afoot.
It falls to Holmes and Watson to unravel a mystery unlike any they have encountered before. A case full of twists and turns, smoke-screens, obfuscation, delusions and downright lies, that obscure the conspiracies of a secret cult and their worship of an ancient octopus-like deity.
Holmes and Watson (Joshua Stojanovic and Alexander Smith), along with the archaeologist's nephew, Professor Francis Wayland Thurston (Cassandra Steenbeeke), must chart their way through a clotted mire of information, dream, myth and messages from primordial beings if they hope to put an end to the murders that are being committed around the city.
Thwarted at every turn by the shadowy villain, Castro (John Bailey) who seeks to bring a dangerously powerful regime back into the ascendency, Holmes and Watson try to protect those who have unwittingly wandered into the path of danger.
Rist's play unfolds like an episodic highly visual graphic novel and is a lovingly crafted homage to the works of two of his favourite writers, H.P. Lovecraft and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Rist recreates the dark world of Lovecraft's novella, The Call of Cthulhu and marries it with the iconic, much-loved characters from Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes mysteries.
Sherlock Holmes and the Call of Cthulhu opens on May 24. Tickets can be booked online at: www.glenbrookcinema.com.au/players/ or by calling 4729 0003.
