Blithe Spirit brings a ghost to life

Is an unhappy ghost a dangerous ghost?
The classic supernatural farce Blithe Spirit, a play by Noel Coward, will be brought to life this month using modern special effects in a new production from The Brook Community Theatre.
Charles, an author and socialite, is looking for material about the occult for a story he's working on, so he gathers friends together to hold a séance with the help of an eccentric medium, Madame Arcati.
But his idea backfires when the group accidentally conjures up the spirit of his late first wife, Elvira, who died young several years earlier.
The catch is that only Charles can see Elvira, who does her best to sabotage his marriage to his current wife, causing chaos in the household and unexpectedly dire consequences.
Join The Brook for the ghostly mischief and mayhem of Blithe Spirit.
Performances are on May 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25 at the Mechanics Institute, Lawson. Book at www.trybooking.com/CPYLP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.