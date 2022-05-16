$13.6m in new funding promises for Blue Mountains: Morrison Government

news, local-news,

The Morrison Government has announced $13.6 million in new funding commitments for the Blue Mountains, ahead of this Saturday's federal election. The biggest election promise is $12.5 million for upgrades to local roads but $1 million has also been committed to a community centre in Blaxland plus $100,000 for Blue Mountains Food Services. The Morrison Government's roads announcement will fund 13 priority local road projects including: Burns Rd, Springwood; Grose Rd, Faulconbridge; Sun Valley Rd, Sun Valley; Plateau Rd, Springwood; Bee Farm Road, Springwood; Old Bathurst Road, Blaxland; Wilson Way, Blaxland; Singles Ridge Road, Yellow Rock; Harley Ave, Mt Victoria; Leura Mall, Leura; Cliff Dr, Leura; Railway Pde, Wentworth Falls; and Ridge St, Lawson. Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said she had worked with the community and the Blue Mountains Council to identify priority upgrades that will improve safety and address maintenance challenges. Ms Richards said she was personally driven to champion improvements to Blue Mountains roads. "My partner lost his young daughter to road trauma in 2007 and I have since vowed to fight every day for safer roads, so that other families don't have to go through what we have," she said. "This funding commitment will enable council to fast-track the upgrade of road projects at a local level. "This package is not a 'one and done'. Under my positive plan for the Blue Mountains, I'll continue to work closely with our council and community to deliver funding for further road projects." Ms Richards attacked a Labor infrastructure announcement for failing to detail any additional funding for local roads. "Labor's so-called plan is in stark contrast to the Morrison Government, which has delivered waves of funding to fix our roads, including for Hawkesbury Road and the Great Western Highway." A re-elected Morrison Government will also provide $1 million to transform a run-down community centre in Blaxland into a modern recreational retreat for the disabled. The property is owned by the NSW Government and currently used by NDIS provider DARE, for its disabled clients. "The DARE team approached me envisioning a complete remodel of the premises, with new kitchen and breakaway areas for arts and crafts, card games, ping-pong, group sharing and cooking lessons," said Ms Richards. The newly revitalised recreation centre would operate in tandem with the Blaxland inclusive playground, directly opposite, which recently opened to the public. CEO of DARE Disability Services, Andrew Daly, said the funds will create a world class facility providing many new opportunities for their clients. "My thanks to Sarah and her team who fought for this funding," said Mr Daly. "It will change the lives of so many people with disabilities in the Blue Mountains." Ms Richards started an online petition to garner support for the upgrade last month. The Morrison Government announced it will also provide NDIS food provider, Blue Mountains Food Services (BMFS) with $100,000 to refurbish their kitchen space, making room for new freezers at its Lawson-based headquarters, if re-elected. The organisation provides frozen and fresh meal delivery to vulnerable people living across a 60-kilometre stretch of the mountains, with the support of 90 volunteers. "Their client base is made up of elderly and disabled people, who wish to remain in their home, but need extra support," said Ms Richards. The BMFS is also a registered NDIS provider, offering group cooking lessons, with a secondary goal of combatting social isolation. It also provides low-cost meals at its community cafes across five locations from Blackheath to Blaxland. BMFS General Manager, Martin Gardiner, said that the funds would greatly improve the efficiency of the operation. "It also means that there will be a lower risk to the continuity of supply when providing meals to our aged and disabled clients," said Mr Gardiner. "The new freezers will also help reduce the organisation's expensive power bills, caused by its ageing, inefficient glass-doored freezers."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/7ba486b0-5b9a-4e07-b6f1-95fc59746ad1.jpg/r0_219_2364_1555_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

$13.6m in new funding promises for Blue Mountains: Morrison Government