Give a Dam campaign targets development threat in Macquarie election race

Blue Mountains residents have been warned a vote for the Morrison Government is a vote for more development by campaigners fighting plans to raise the Warragamba Dam wall. Volunteers for the Give a Dam campaign have letterboxed tens of thousands of residents in the Blue Mountains since last week, seeking to highlight Prime Minister Scott Morrison's support for the dam wall raising. "Raising the Warragamba Dam is a development driven plan to bring floodplain urban sprawl to the edge of the Blue Mountains," the campaign material states. "It will also drown important koala and platypus populations, damaging our World Heritage-listed National Park. "This election, your vote will determine our Blue Mountains' future." Wilderness Australia general manager, Harry Burkitt, said reaction to the campaign had been "overwhelmingly positive". "Over 45 volunteers and organisers at Wilderness Australia had many positive conversations with Blue Mountains residents about why protecting the environment was paramount, irrespective of what political party they supported," he said. "The Warragamba Dam issue is important to many thousands of Blue Mountains residents given our entire way of life is based upon the World Heritage status that was bequeathed to us in 2000, and could be so easily lost if the dam proposal were to proceed through approval by the federal government later this year." Mr Burkitt said development is a key concern for both Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains residents. "The fact is people are tired of endless population growth and development irreversibly changing our way of life," he said. Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Hawkesbury City Councillor Sarah Richards, is on record as supporting the dam wall raising. But in backing the Prime Minister's position this March, she rejected claims the push was about allowing more development. "I get really frustrated with heated arguments from the opposite side saying it's about development. It's not, it's about protecting the people and the property that was there long before any of us," she said. READ MORE: The NSW Government wants to raise the dam wall by 14 metres to manage flooding in Western Sydney in high rainfall events. In March, NSW Western Sydney minister Stuart Ayres told the ABC the proposal would reduce the risk of flooding by 75 per cent. Blue Mountains City Council is officially opposed to the dam wall raising and Blue Mountains Conservation Society has described it as an "incredibly destructive proposal which, worst of all, would not actually solve the problem of flooding in Western Sydney".

