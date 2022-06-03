"We had half of Blackheath being threatened with resumption of their homes ... we had a community divided by this ... we've had residents from the Lower Mountains worried about the introduction of 30 metre trucks, we've had debates about where the smokestacks would go, we've got Medlow Bath being smashed by this, worried about the length of the tunnel [and] tonight we have a gun to our heads saying 'Give us the land for the construction work or we will take it permanently'," he said.