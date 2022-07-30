The Blue Mountains Trek for Timor is a biennial event held to raise funds for development projects and educational support in Timor-Leste.
In 2020, the virtual trek raised almost $82,000 which has been spent on projects in Hatobuilico, the Blue Mountains Friendship region in East Timor.
This year the Trek for Timor 2022 will be virtual again, meaning trekkers anywhere in the world can choose to walk 10km, 25km, 50km or 100km cumulatively over the month of October.
Funds raised by Trek for Timor support the remote mountainous, sub-district of Hatobuilico. The Blue Mountains has shared a formal friendship agreement with the impoverished region since 2005.
Last month, volunteer committee members Jude Finch, Lesley Sammon and Mary Waterford travelled to Timor-Leste for the first time since the pandemic.
Returning after three years gave Ms Waterford a real sense of how valuable their fundraising efforts have been over the years.
"Seeing young women leading and clearly communicating the complexities of changing cultures is so precious," she said.
Domingas Soares Gama is a young East Timorese woman living in the Blue Mountains and will be taking part in her fourth trek alongside her sister Eva.
"Participating in the trek is important to me because it raises money for my country," she said.
Ms Soares Gama is studying Humanitarian and Development Studies at Western Sydney University and hopes to use the knowledge she has gained throughout her degree to help the people in her homeland.
"Women are most disadvantaged in my country, and I know first-hand what the Timorese people need," she said.
"I have seen for myself the positive impact of the funds raised by Trek to the community of Hatobuilico.
"Young people now have access to good education and the opportunity to attend university.
"The establishment and support of women's organisations means women now have the capacity to earn a livelihood for themselves and their families."
Development officer, Acacio Soares de Deus liaises with the community in Hatobuilico and plays a vital role in facilitating the projects funded by Trek.
"As a new country we struggle with the lack of food, electricity, and sanitation," he said.
"The funds raised through previous treks have helped the community recover from natural disasters and supported several projects including a scholarship program for students.
"Your support will continue to make a difference in the lives of Timorese people."
Sign up any time from Monday August 1, or sponsor someone at http://trekfortimorbm.org.au/
