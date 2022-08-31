Blue Mountains Gazette

Roller Derby back in Katoomba

Updated August 31 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:30am
After an exciting round two, The Blue Mountains Roller Derby League (BMRDL) Travel Team - the Free Sisters - are pumped to be competing in the third round of the 5x5 Roller Derby Championships, on home ground, Saturday September 3 at the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.

