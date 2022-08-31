Roller Derby back in Katoomba

After an exciting round two, The Blue Mountains Roller Derby League (BMRDL) Travel Team - the Free Sisters - are pumped to be competing in the third round of the 5x5 Roller Derby Championships, on home ground, Saturday September 3 at the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.
The 55 Roller Derby Championship is a round robin Roller Derby tournament which features teams across three divisions (Armageddon, Battlegrounds and Cataclysm) battling it out for not one, but three trophies - plus NSW roller derby supremacy.
Round three will see the full day of action returning to Katoomba, where the Free Sisters will take on a combined Wollongong Illawarra and Western Sydney team at 3pm. The winner will move into the final against Inner West Roller Derby League in October at Hawkesbury.
BMRDL president, Roxy Tocin, said of the upcoming round, "Enjoy a day out here in the Mountains and come check out this fantastic full contact and inclusive sport."
Tickets will be available online or at the door and all are welcome. Doors open from 12.30pm with the first bout commencing at 1.00pm. There will be three bouts across the afternoon with teams travelling from as far afield as Newcastle, Wollongong, and Sydney to compete.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/bmrdl/ or for a full list of the 5x5 round robin schedule go to: https://www.facebook.com/5x5derby/ .\
