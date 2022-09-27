Blue Mountains Gazette

Chairman of Blue Mountains Hospital Medical Staff Council, Dr Stavros Prineas, states mission for new hospital


By Jennie Curtin
Updated September 27 2022 - 4:35am, first published 3:00am
The new chairman of Katoomba hospital's Medical Staff Council, Stavros Prineas, won't rest until a new hospital is promised. Picture by Jennie Curtin

Blue Mountains Hospital has been an icon of community service for nearly a century; but the leaking roof, the antiquated facilities, the lack of room and the limited services are all becoming too much for the hard-working staff.

