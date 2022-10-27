Budget delivers on election commitments: Macquarie MP

The federal budget has delivered on Labor's election promises in Macquarie, according to MP Susan Templeman.
The Labor MP said this included $4.95 million for disaster recovery and preparation funding across the electorate and $1 million for the Central Tablelands and Blue Mountains Community legal Centre in Katoomba to assist natural disaster victims.
"Additional road funding, separate to the flood and storm road funding already available to council, has been announced in the budget, with $12.5 million for local road upgrades in the Blue Mountains," she said.
"There are many other exciting initiatives in the budget for the Blue Mountains including the first community battery for the area, which will allow Blaxland East residents with solar panels to store their energy, meaning cheaper electricity bills for them."
Ms Templeman said small businesses also receive support through an energy savings grant program for small and medium sized businesses, to reduce energy use and lower energy bills.
"We won't pretend that repairing the budget is an easy job, but we've shown that, as good economic managers, we will take the hard decisions to start that work."
