Blue Mountains Gazette

UTA22 winners crowned at Ultra Trail Australia in Blue Mountains

Updated October 28 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australians dominated the podium places on day two of Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, with the top three male and female athletes in the UTA22 event hailing from New South Wales or Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.