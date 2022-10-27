Blue Mountains Gazette

Wentworth Falls teenager Casper Larkin claims second place in Ultra Trail 11km event

Updated October 27 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:27am
Wentworth Falls teenager Casper Larkin has claimed second place in the men's Ultra Trail Australia 11 event.

