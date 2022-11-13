Work on the federal government's veterans hub for the Hawkesbury region is underway, with veteran and family organisations and other interested people and organisations invited to take part in the first consultation sessions.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said this is the first engagement by the Department of Veterans' Affairs with the region as it starts the process towards delivering a one-stop-shop for veterans and their families.
"The Department is conducting a specific online information session for our area, to firstly increase awareness of the role the hubs play and to discuss network expansion, announced in the October 2022 federal budget," she said.
"Information sessions are intended to brief ex-service organisations, veteran and family service providers and other interested parties, on the intent of the Veterans' and Families' Hubs Program, what has occurred to date and the approach to the program expansion.
"It's an opportunity for the department to gain further insight into the unique needs of veterans and families in our region and will assist in gathering information to identify organisations with relevant, demonstrated experience in delivering wellbeing services to the veteran community," she said.
"I have had informal discussions with veterans since my announcement of a hub for our region, and a variety of discussions will take place in the leadup to decisions being made about the successful tenderer, location and services that the hub will provide."
Ms Templeman said hubs offer a one-stop shop for local veteran services, which may include health and mental health services, wellbeing support, advocacy, employment and housing advice, and social connection, "but will be tailored to the things veterans and their families in our region need most".
The session takes place via Microsoft Teams on Tuesda, November 22 from 1.30pm-3.30pm. If you are interested in participating, email to VETERANSANDFAMILIESHUBS@dva.gov.au.
