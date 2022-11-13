Blue Mountains Gazette

Consultation begins on veterans hub for Hawkesbury region

November 13 2022 - 1:00pm
Work on the federal government's veterans hub for the Hawkesbury region is underway, with veteran and family organisations and other interested people and organisations invited to take part in the first consultation sessions.

