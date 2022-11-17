Blue Mountains Gazette

The Greens announce Blue Mountains candidate Dr Jenna Condie for 2023 NSW election

Updated November 17 2022 - 2:20pm, first published 1:47pm
Woodford resident Dr Jenna Condie is The Greens candidate for Blue Mountains in the 2023 state election.

Local News

