Woodford resident Dr Jenna Condie is The Greens candidate for Blue Mountains in the 2023 state election.
Dr Condie is a Senior Lecturer at Western Sydney University. She is also a community organiser and advocate for climate justice, housing justice, gender equality and accessible childcare. She recently co-founded an innovative co-working creche service that employs local people to deliver flexible, accessible and equitable childcare in the Blue Mountains.
"Becoming a parent has turbocharged my climate activism. Rather than despair, I am channeling my energies into bringing different groups of people together locally and finding ways to collectively make a difference," she said.
"Everywhere I look I see politicians not doing enough to ensure our planet remains habitable for our children, young people and future generations. The recent flooding and bushfires show us that a lot more needs to be done to prepare our Blue Mountains communities and to prevent future disasters. It's time for bold ideas, progressive initiatives and cultural shifts in what we value as a society."
Dr Condie said the pandemic "demonstrated that we can change the way things are done, and many people are telling me they are reassessing what is important to them. The inequalities between people in our communities have become more stark and we need a fairer system".
"There are so many struggles in everyday life that can be immediately improved through political change. A society without poverty, housing stress, and unaffordable childcare and healthcare is totally possible."
The seat of Blue Mountains is held by Labor's Trish Doyle, who announced in September she will stand again.
The Liberal Party is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.
The NSW election will be held on March 25, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.